GREENSBORO, N.C. --- The weather this Halloween will be a treat! We'll enjoy a gradual warm up as we head through the first half of the week. The warmest weather this week will arrive Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front that'll bring us rain late Thursday into Friday.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s in most neighborhoods. If you have Trick-or-Treat plans Halloween evening, the weather will be pleasant also.

As of now, we expect temperatures in the low 70s at 6pm, falling into the mid 60s by 8pm. The weather will remain dry all evening.

