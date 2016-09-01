Tonight: Clear and Cooler Low 45.

Sunday: Sunny. High 68.

Monday: Sunny. High 72.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High 79.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

We started the weekend on a very warm and sunny note. The sunshine will continue on Sunday, but temperatures will be a tad bit cooler thanks to a dry cold front. High pressure will build in behind the front for Sunday through Friday. This will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky for the next week. The high will move off the east coast by Tuesday. The resulting southwesterly surface wind will bring in high-level moisture and warm temperatures to near 80 on Tuesday and into the low 80’s Wednesday through Friday. No rain is expected over the next 7 days.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with a low of 45. Sunday and Monday will be sunny. Sunday will be a bit cooler and breezy as highs reach near 68. Monday’s high will be 72. The Sunday morning low will be a chilly 41. Tuesday marks the beginning of a warming trend. Under a partly cloudy sky, Tuesday’s high will be near 80, and 82 on Wednesday. The Tuesday morning low will be 47, and 54 on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the mid 80’s.

The normal high is 74, and the normal low is 51.

