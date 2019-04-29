GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a cooler Monday, temperatures are set to warm up rather quickly this week.

A cold front has stalled near the South Carolina border. Cool high pressure is over southern New England. This pattern is producing a cool, moist northeasterly surface wind that is bringing extra clouds today. This will keep high temperatures only in the upper 60's to near 70.

The front will lift back north as a warm front overnight. As surface winds turn southwesterly, much warmer air will surge northward into the Piedmont. The air will be rather dry and high humidity will not be a factor.

Even with day-time heating, no showers or storms are expected until Friday. A cold front will approach move across the area Friday evening. Any rain and storms should be out by Saturday morning. At the moment, next weekend looks nice for all of your outdoor plans.

