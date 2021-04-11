FREEZING COLD; First Freeze in the Triad likely tonight

We'll likely be near freezing in the morning, through the weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a cold and gloomy day in the Triad. A few cold rain showers will be possible and a little sleet could even mix in at times. Chilly air will stick around through the weekend, with warmer weather returning next week.

We started out with temperatures around 40 this morning but they've barely budged. Planning on sticking it out in the mis 40s today as clouds hang tough and drizzle is possible at times. As we said, don't be surprised if you notice a little sleet mix in from time to time with the chilly rain. You'll need to bundle up.

Clouds will remain thick throughout the day. We're stuck with a cold flow of air from the northeast. The chance of any rain will dwindle through the afternoon, with a dry afternoon and evening expected.

Big coats today, folks! Let's just call it like it is...raw.



Damp and cold, after some morning sprinkles or a light shower. Mid 40s is all we're able to do today. pic.twitter.com/AHtMWiYpzM — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 4, 2021

Clouds will begin to clear out Thursday night. This will lead toward a very cold Friday morning. Temperatures will fall to near freezing in most of the News 2 viewing area, prompting our first freeze warning of the season that could damage or even kill sensitive plants. It's a good idea to bring those tender plants inside and also unplug water hoses.

Friday should be dry, but it still won't be very warm. By the afternoon, we will be in the low 50s. Friday night will be the coldest night of the next several days--leading to another frost overnight. Morning frost will be possible Friday-Sunday mornings.

Heading into the weekend, a large area of low pressure will be moving up the Carolina coast. This could bring rain to the North Carolina beaches, and Eastern North Carolina, but for our area we still expect to stay dry. Some clouds are possible on Saturday with highs still cool in the low 50s. Sunday will be warmer with highs reaching the low 60s and sunshine.

Even warmer weather is possible next week. Highs will approach 70 degrees by Tuesday into Wednesday.

We're looking at our first freeze of the season tonight in most of our area. Our first freeze usually falls around Halloween so it's pretty much right on time.



There have been extremes before, as early as Oct 2nd, as late as December. pic.twitter.com/hCOscs1DOk — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) November 4, 2021