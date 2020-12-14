Freezing Rain Likely Wednesday in the Triad, some icy accumulations possible

Some significant icing could possibly cause downed trees or power outages

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a warm and pretty quiet weekend, changes are in motion for Piedmont weather starting Monday with a soaking rain of 1-2". By Monday afternoon things will be clearing out for a quick break on Tuesday but we'll be turning our attention to another system for Wednesday that bring some some icy conditions to the Piedmont.

Wednesday's system is set to bring quite a bit of moisture with it too, but cold air will already be in place fueled by a high pressure system to our north. It may be cold enough for that rain to switch over to freezing rain for a few hours and if it's cold enough at the ground some significant ice totals may start to pile up.

Right now it looks as if best timing for seeing freezing rain will be from Monday morning until about midday. At that point, it's likely that temperatures will rise enough above freezing for things to change over to just regular, cold rain.

Temperatures at the ground will be the tricky part of this system as they'll be teetering on the edge of freezing and just below or just above. How fast the rain falls can also play a factor in the rate at which it accumulates.

At this time, it appears that most of the Piedmont areas have a good chance of seeing freezing rain with many Triad spots having a chance for some ice accumulations. The way it looks right now, spots to the north and west would see some higher, and possibly significant icing, but we're still several days out and much can and will change as we get closer.

Our Wednesday system has me concerned. Freezing rain looking likely with much of the Triad having potential for some significant ice accumulation. Downed trees/power outages could be possible too.



There is potential for some significant icing totals in many Triad spots and it doesn't take a whole lot of ice to start causing some issues. Some downed trees and power outages are also possible on Wednesday.