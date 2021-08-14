Grace is born; Tropical Storm Grace forms in the Atlantic

Approaches the U.S. late next week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Say hello to Grace, Tropical Storm Grace, that is. Grace was born, just before 5:00 AM after new data was collected from the storm overnight.

On Friday, Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands, strengthening into a tropical storm early Saturday morning.

As of the latest advisory at 5 AM, Grace has 40 mph winds, just barely tropical storm strength. It's located a little over 400 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving to the west, quickly at 22 mph. A strong ridge of high pressure to the north (the same one fueling heat and humidity in the Piedmont) will continue to steer it to the west for the next few days. After that, it will start to make a subtle shift to the north.

Grace will be our next system to track after the remnants of Fred slide by to our west early next week and bring some rain to the Piedmont.

Grace is expected to take a track pretty similar to Fred over the next week. It's moving to an environment with warmer water and weak winds, so some gradual strengthening is expected through late next week.

By Thursday, Grace could approach the eastern Gulf of Mexico and put Florida on alert. It's still way too early to know any details on if or how Grace will affect the Piedmont, but the WFMY News 2 Weather Team will be tracking it for you.

Grace is our 7th named storm of the year, so far, in the Atlantic. Only one storm so far has reached hurricane strength, and that was Elsa.