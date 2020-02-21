Being from Buffalo New York, Sara and Nick Tworkowski can't really relate to the mild panic that ensues when a couple of inches of snow are on the way.

"This is like a typical October," said Sara, "We moved here three years ago so every winter we would get a lot of snow."

It's inspired them to help out people in a profession close to their hearts.

"Her mom's a nurse, my mom's a nurse, it's a family thing, you know?" said Nick.

Sarah and Nick are offering rides to medical staff who might need help getting to work on the icy roads.

RELATED: BLOG | Snow hits the Triad! Road conditions, closings, and more

"People who can't make it to work tonight that work in hospitals and stuff like that the opportunity to get to work if need be," said Nick.

When Sara posted the idea and a photo of their jeep to Facebook, messages and comments of support started pouring in.

RELATED: Cattle dog at the Guilford County Animal Shelter is living his best life!

"We've gotten a few messages on Facebook saying hey thanks for your services we don't really need it but we appreciate your efforts. So, it's been nice," said Nick.

Having family in the business, they know that not going in is simply not an option.

"This is our way of passing it forward and we didn't expect all this but we really just wanted to let you guys know thank you for helping our community and helping our people," said Nick.

RELATED: SCHOOL LIST | School closings and delays for Friday due to snow

RELATED: Snow coming to an end in the Triad; Icy roads a concern tonight