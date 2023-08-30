Greensboro first responders on standby for Tropical Storm Idalie response

First responders say they're packed and ready to go in case they get called to help with Idalie impacts.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As Tropical Storm Idalie travels closer to the Carolinas people are preparing for the impacts it could bring.

The Greensboro fire department's swift water team is prepared to leave the Triad and help with hurricane response.

Special Operations Chief, Bryan Vickery says they train all year for peak hurricane season and in the next few days their skills could be put to the test.

Vickery says they started packing their gear up about six days ago when they learned of the storm's track.

He says their swift water team has experienced named storms and other weather events plenty of times before.

He recalled last month when they were sent to Vermont for flooding.

"We try to reach out to these other communities, Vermont's an example because we know they will be asking for our help in the future. We've sent resources down to Florida, down to Texas, like I said, knowing that there may be a time when we call for their resources to come help us in North Carolina," said Vickery.

While some are prepared to go and help, others are helping those who are leaving.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is accepting evacuees. They say those escaping the storm can park their campers at their site for free.

The speedway's Scott Cooper says the location makes it a good place for people to get to.

"We are easy to find and even if you're not a fan that's familiar with Charlotte Motor Speedway. We're located right off Interstate 85. We are easy to find, we've got some amenities. So, people that come to stay with us will be able to utilize our shower house," explained Cooper.