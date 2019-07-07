HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of thunderstorms in Georgia that is expected to move southwest into the most northeast portion of the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday in to Wednesday.

It's an unusual forecast, but as of Monday morning there's a 70 percent chance of it developing into a tropical system over the next five days.

What we know so far about the Gulf weather disturbance

KHOU 11

There is a growing consensus that as a trough of low pressure, also known as a front, moves into the gulf and the area of thunderstorms could take on a closed low circulation and develop into the next named system. What it will do after that is still very much uncertain.

RELATED: Do you have your KHOU 11 severe weather guide?

RELATED: Disaster supply list: What you'll need if a hurricane is coming

RELATED: Gulf Watch: Gulf Coast radars, important links, emergency numbers

Steering currents will be the drivers for the forecast come Friday and Saturday here locally.

khou

Think of high pressure cells as bumpers. Hurricanes, as ferocious as they are, are lazy and don't put up a fight with high pressure. They just go as they are told so-to-speak. As long as a high is over you, you're good. The area of high pressure that was centered over us is backing westward and that will allow a small opening for a big moisture source.

It's just simply too early to determine when or if a storm is going to develop; and if it does, to know where it's going and how strong it could be. Therefore stay weather aware regarding this potential tropical system this coming week.

If, and only if, this were to make a direct impact on Houston -- and again, that probability is very low at this time -- the impacts wouldn't be until Friday and Saturday.

If a storm does develop, it'll be assigned the name 'Barry.'