GREENSBORO, N.C. --- A powerful storm system will sweep across the deep south Monday evening then head towards the Carolinas Tuesday. It will likely produce a severe weather outbreak across Mississippi, Alabama, and west Tennessee Monday night.

The good news for us is that it will weaken some as it moves in our direction. however, we're still looking at the possibility of severe weather as this system moves in late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. The primary threat is damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

High resolution models continue to depict a a line of showers with a few embedded storms moving into the western Piedmont Tuesday morning.

It'll approach the Triad by midday, then be completely out of our area by 6pm Tuesday.

Keep in mind, there are a variety of what we call "limiting factors", such as cloudy skies all morning, that may come into play that could prevent severe storms from developing. Obviously, that's the preferred scenario, but at this time it's unclear if that's the one that'll play out. Just be sure to stay weather aware on Election Day, and we'll keep you updated.

© 2018 WFMY