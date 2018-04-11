GREENSBORO, N.C. --- A powerful storm system swept across the deep south last night, and now it's moving into the Carolinas.

The good news for us is that it has weakened significantly since last night. Although our sever weather threat is lower, we can't totally rule out an isolated severe storm or two as we head through the early afternoon hours. *IF* a severe storm can develop, the primary threat is damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

High resolution models continue to depict a a line of showers with a few embedded storms moving into the western Piedmont Tuesday morning.

It'll approach the Triad by midday, then be completely out of our area by 4pm Tuesday.

Keep in mind, there are a variety of what we call "limiting factors", such as cloudy skies all morning, that may come into play that could prevent severe storms from developing. Obviously, that's the preferred scenario, but it's still a good idea for you to stay weather aware just in case. We'll keep you updated as necessary both on air and online.

