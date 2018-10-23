GREENSBORO, N.C. ---- The remnants of Hurricane Willa will have a big impact on the weather here in the Triad late this week. Friday will be wet, windy, and chilly across the Carolinas.

Here's the setup: Soon after making landfall in Mexico, Willa will lose it's tropical characteristics, but as it moves east it will still have enough energy to produce an area of low pressure along the northern Gulf Coast Wednesday into Thursday.

That area of low pressure will track up the east coast Friday into Saturday, and rapidly intensify much like a Nor'easter would. In fact, if it was colder, this would be an ideal track for big snow across parts of the Carolinas. This time though, it'll be much to warm for snow. We'll see a chilly rain develop Friday, with temperatures in the 40s and wind gusts in excess of 25mph.

The timing is still up for debate, but it does look like the bulk of the rain will be moving north of us on Saturday. Some showers are possible Saturday morning, but drier weather is possible for the rest of the day even though it will still be breezy and chilly.

TIMING:

- Wet & Windy Friday

- Showers Saturday morning

- Tapering Off Through Saturday

IMPACTS:

- Lots of chilly rain, 1-2" possible

- Gusty winds 30+ possible

- Downright chilly & wet weather

We'll keep you updated as we get closer to Friday.

