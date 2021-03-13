What's The Real History of Daylight Saving Time?

With the country set to spring forward this weekend, have you ever wondered why we do it? Meteorologist Michael Behrens examines the history of Daylight Saving Time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's that time of the year again!

That's right, it's time to spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins again around the country. Move those clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night, because at 2 a.m. we will make the jump forward to 3 a.m.

Have you ever wondered why we do this though? Why move the clocks at all?

Well, many people have a tendency to blame Benjamin Franklin for coming up with the idea. While there is some truth to this, in the sense that he did write about the concept, it is important to note that his writings were more tongue and cheek than actual policy proposal.

Another group that can often take the blame is farmers. Fun fact, they had nothing to do with this either.

In reality they hated the idea. Moving the clocks did nothing for the routines of their animals who were already reliant on the sun for their daily schedules. All this did was put the farmers in a bind when it came to their daily schedules, so needless to say they were not fans of the idea.

So where did the idea come from?

Like many things in the 20th century, the concept was born from the World Wars.

During war time supplies, and especially fuel, can be hard to come by. This means anything that can be done to save resources and increase productivity will likely get the green light. Moving the clocks would do both!

The move to DST would align workers hours with the daylight hours, and as a result reduce the need for workers to burn fuel for lighting and, to some degree, heating. Electrical loads would also be reduced in this way, meaning power plants could use less fuel as well.

(Another fun fact, this reduction in electrical load no longer exists as a benefit to DST. Air conditioning in modern life means that when businesses are operating in more daylight hours the electrical usage will actually increase as we spring ahead.)

Even after the precedent was set for moving the clocks in WWI and WWII, it wasn't until 1966 that a law was enacted at a federal level to organize a standard around DST. Though this still did not get all of the states to agree.

For example, Michigan passed a law in 1967 to exempt us from observing the time change. It wouldn't be until 1973 that we would change this position.

With the history out of the way, and the inevitable loss of sleep heading our direction this weekend, let's end this on a positive note.

Sunday evening we can look forward to the sun staying in the sky well into the 7 pm hour, with more time to enjoy the outdoors after work. Also, with spring officially starting next weekend, the days will soon be longer than the nights again in West Michigan!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

