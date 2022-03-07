Severe Weather Preparedness Week: How to get alerts

There are several free ways to get alerted to severe weather in your area. For starters, download the free WFMY News 2 app.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we continue Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina, don't forget the statewide tornado drill which will be conducted on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m.

Every business, school, and resident is encouraged to take part in the drill. It is easy to do. When the tornado drill is issued, take a few minutes to practice your severe weather safety plan and seek shelter as if a real tornado were happening.

One of the keys to staying safe during the severe weather season is making sure you have a way to receive lifesaving severe weather watches and warnings. There are several ways to receive this critical information at little or no cost. For starters, download the free WFMY News 2 app. Text the word APP to 336-379-5775 to get the link to download it.

NOAA WEATHER RADIO

Think of this as a "smoke detector" for severe weather alerts. A weather radio can be purchased cheaply and will sound in the event that a warning is issued for your area. At night, this will wake you up so your family can get to a safe place.

WIRELESS EMERGENCY ALERTS

Smartphones are enabled with Wireless Emergency Alerts. Make sure these are enabled by going into your notification settings. This will sound an alarm when a warning is issued for your area.

WFMY NEWS 2 APP

The WFMY News 2 app will send you severe weather alerts, but you need to make sure to enable these and set your specific location on your mobile phone. Our app also has live radar and other severe weather information. You can download the app at the bottom of this page.

EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM & WFMY

This method sends severe weather alerts via TV broadcasts, cable, satellite TV, and public radio broadcasts. When severe weather strikes, it is a good idea to turn on your local TV or radio station to get the latest severe weather information. You can get the latest severe weather info by turning on WFMY News 2 or following our weather team on social media. If the weather becomes truly dangerous, like a tornado warning, we'll broadcast continuously until the threat has passed on-air and online.

