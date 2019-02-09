CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mooresville-based animal rescue announced they will open an emergency shelter for pets affected by Hurricane Dorian this week.

Piedmont Animal Rescue posted to its Facebook page that it will open a new shelter on Tuesday, September 3. The temporary shelter will be open for approximately two weeks as the group expects about 70 animals from Dorian.

Dorian is currently a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 155 mph as it sits stalled over the Bahamas. Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says Dorian will likely cause major storm surge of 4-7 feet with flooding along the coast of North and South Carolina.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuations for the entire coastline with the storm expected to turn north Tuesday or Wednesday. All lanes of I-26 have been reversed out of Charleston toward Columbia.

Piedmont Animal Rescue BREAKING NEWS *************** Piedmont Animal Rescu... e is opening a Temporary Emergency Shelter for Hurricane Animals. With the Hurricane fastly approaching we will be getting about 70 animals very soon due the the storm. We are temporarily moving our Office and Adoption Fairs to a new location for approximately the next 2 weeks.

The new shelter is located at 110 Robinson Road in Mooresville beside Big Daddy's on Highway 150.

RELATED: Panovich: Eastern North Carolina could see 4-7 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: State troopers begin lane reversals on I-26 in South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Here's what it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian

In Charlotte, Panovich expects minimal impact from Hurricane Dorian's winds or rain.

"It's not zero, but it's single-percentage worries for winds and heavy rain in Charlotte," Panovich said Monday. "The highest percentages for hurricane-force winds in the Carolinas are in Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and Hatteras."

According to the National Weather Service, there is an increasing risk of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina during the middle of the week.