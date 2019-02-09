BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway is opening one of its campgrounds to hurricane evacuees as Hurricane Dorian set its eye on the Southeast Coast.

The speedway announced Monday evacuees can access Medallion Campground off Highway 394 and Thunder Valley Drive beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3 at noon.

The speedway encouraged evacuees to call (866) 415-4158 for more information.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those in the path of Hurricane Dorian," the speedway said on social media.

Dorian is expected to move along the coast from Florida and Georgia and pass the Carolinas later in the week. Mandatory evacuations have been issued in many coastal areas in its path.

►North Carolina Evacuation Info

►South Carolina Evacuation Info

►Florida Evacuation Info

►Georgia Evacuation Info

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian inches to the west-northwest as it devastates the Bahamas

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian triggers massive flooding across Bahamas

RELATED: Dorian still a powerful Cat 4; life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds continue

RELATED: Dorian diverts Labor Day vacations to Smokies