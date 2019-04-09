MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Don Cauthen said they decided to start boarding up windows as a precaution as Hurricane Dorian makes its way to the Carolinas.

"We're boarding up. We cut these panels for Hurricane Florence last year," he said, "For Hurricane Florence we had not boarded up in several years because the winds didn’t get that high. We feel like there's a lot more stuff here."

Cauthen says he hasn't evacuated in the 40 years he's lived at the coast.

"Anything from Hurricane Hugo to Floyd to Charlie - you know the names," he said. "You want to be close to what you got."

Cauthen says he isn't too worried about the storm.

"If you prep yourself properly there shouldn’t be that much damage," he said.

Dorian's outer bands have already reached the South Carolina coast as of Wednesday afternoon.

