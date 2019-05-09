First Coast skies turned a spectacular shade of purple Wednesday night after Hurricane Dorian brushed up Florida's east coast as a Category 2 storm.

Residents shared their photos on social media, depicting a beautiful, yet sometimes haunting image.

This isn't the first time Florida has seen such a breathtaking view. The same event happened last year with Hurricane Michael.

Turns out, this phenomenon known as "scattering" is quite common after hurricanes, according to Science Daily.

First Coast News Storm Expert Steve Fundaro explained this phenomenon happens when clouds distort ultraviolet light from the sun as it sets, "as if you're looking through a filter."

"You're seeing a sunset normally, but you have low clouds underneath from the hurricane that are distorting the [normal sunset] colors to make it seem purple," he said.