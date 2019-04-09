ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement have rescued another dog as Hurricane Dorian crawls along the state's east coast.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were checking out a suspicious car that was partially flooded with no one inside. However, Deputy Tolliver found a wet and scared puppy.

The sheriff's office has since named the little pup Dorian and turned her over to animal services for care and adoption.

On Monday, Fort Pierce officers responded to a call from a woman who said she couldn't care for a 6-week-old pitbull puppy ahead of the storm.

One officer adopted the dog and named her Dory after the hurricane.

