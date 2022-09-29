'They’re trying to live day by day' | A Cuban man living in Greensboro concerned about loved ones on the Island

Felix Semper a Greensboro artist, last heard from his family in Cuba Tuesday. He says they’re safe but going through a tough time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While North Carolina gets ready for tropical storm Ian to bring wind and rain to the Triad, people in Cuba are just starting to recover from the storm.

The power has been out since Ian took aim at the island Tuesday. One of our WFMY News 2 reporters talked to a man from Cuba now living in Greensboro, whose family is cleaning up in Havana.

Felix Semper was born in Cuba and created a new life for himself as an artist in Greensboro. although he lives in the Gate City he's traveled back to Cuba to help and work with other Cuban artists. So when he heard Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction in the western part of Cuba he was concerned.

Current conditions are devastating with nearly the entire country without power, but thankfully Semper said he has been able to make contact with his loved ones there.

“I have an uncle in Cuba in a resort environment there which is in a touristy area. I spoke with him yesterday and there is no power anywhere in Cuba so they are completely out of power,r the whole island which is tough for them," Semper said. "The Cuban people are tough they know how to endure and live without electricity.”

Semper said because their homes are located in a resort area in Havana the infrastructure is stronger so their homes only suffered some wind damage.



He said he's just happy to know his family there is safe because there is at least 2 confirmed death in Cuba from the hurricane.

As the storm has moved away from Cuba and pummels Florida he's been checking in with his father who lives there.

“He's fine they're getting wind and rain. Of course, I was concerned. I went through hurricane Andrew in 92 which was a huge hurricane that destroyed half of Miami so I know what it's all about to be through a hurricane," Semper said. "I really feel for them. You know the anxiety and all the danger.”