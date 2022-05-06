TROPICS: Tropical Storm Alex named the first storm of 2022

The tropical storm has now moved east of Florida into the Atlantic.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As of 2 AM Sunday Morning the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the Tropical low that moved over Florida Saturday to Tropical Storm Alex, making it the first named storm system of 2022 in the Atlantic.

All tropical storm warnings in the USA, Cuba, and the Bahamas have been canceled, but one island of Bermuda remains under a Tropical Storm warning as the storm is expected to pass the island Sunday night into Monday morning.

The formation of Tropical Storm Alex makes it the latest forming storm tropical storm in the Atlantic since 2014 when Tropical Storm Arthur formed on July 1st.

Still expect breezy, even gusty, conditions at the Beaches on Sunday with passing clouds and the occasional coastal shower. Take caution in the surf and on the waterways with seas of 4-7 feet and a high risk of rip currents.

Alex will continue to track east this week and eventually will become extra-tropical as it nears the coast of the UK. Overall tracking from the west coast of Mexico, forming into Agatha with a peak as a Category 2 storm there, then weakening and reforming in the Gulf of Mexico before bringing flooding rains to south Florida ahead of being named Alex on Sunday morning.

Watch as Hurricane Agatha made landfall over southern Mexico, then moved east re-forming into Alex off the Florida coast. The storm is still going as well and is expected to work its way all the way to the UK coast by the end of the week as an extra-tropical low. pic.twitter.com/uxsFtcPEOa — Robert Speta (@RobertSpetaWX) June 5, 2022

If you didn't get a chance to catch our hurricane special, you can watch it in its entirety right here.

Tim Deegan, Chief Meteorologist at First Coast News, has been preparing the First Coast for hurricanes for over 40 years.

First Coast News Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz sits down with Deegan in a special broadcast event, Hurricane Ready 2022: 40 Years of Forecasting, to pick his brain about severe weather events and to discuss the upcoming Hurricane season.

Last year, NOAA released the new seasonal averages for the Atlantic basin. According to the 30-year data from 1991 to 2020, the new averages include 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The averages from 1951-1980, were 11 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 1 major.

Hurricane safety and preparedness are critically important even before the season begins on June 1. NOAA’s National Weather Service provides resources to prepare for hurricane hazards and real-time updates about active weather systems from the National Hurricane Center at www.hurricanes.gov.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.