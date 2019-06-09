WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Carolina coast as a powerful category 3 storm.
As resident's and businesses evacuated up and down the coastline ahead of the storm, some people left behind messages to the storm, to let Dorian know that they mean business.
One restaurant didn't shy away with a message that reads, "We close as Dirty Dorian Blows!"
PHOTOS: Carolina Businesses Tell Dorian to go Away
RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Dorian Drops To Category 2, Tornadoes Pop Up Along NC-SC Coast
RELATED: Dorian What’s Happening Now | List of Coastal Road Closings, Power Outages
RELATED: Tracking Dorian: Eye is Nearing Cape Fear, Tornadoes Cause Damage, Here's the Latest Position, Track; What to Expect in Triad
RELATED: Possible Tornado Slams Emerald Isle as Dorian Heads to NC Coast
RELATED: Live video shows Hurricane Dorian impacting the Carolinas
RELATED: Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast