WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hurricane Dorian slammed into the Carolina coast as a powerful category 3 storm.

As resident's and businesses evacuated up and down the coastline ahead of the storm, some people left behind messages to the storm, to let Dorian know that they mean business.

One restaurant didn't shy away with a message that reads, "We close as Dirty Dorian Blows!"

PHOTOS: Carolina Businesses Tell Dorian to go Away

Carolina Businesses Tell Dorian to go Away Horry County Police spotted these signs saying "Go away, leave" Another message straight to the point "Bye Felicia" A local business hoping the best for the Carolina's Walking Dead fans wrote "Do Not Open, #NoDorian" A local resutrant giving Dorian the new nickname "Dirty Dorian"

