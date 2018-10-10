HOUSTON — Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday near Mexico Beach on Florida's Panhandle, as a Category 4 storm. The storm smashed records as the strongest ever to roar onto the state's exposed Panhandle.

hurricane michael flooding beach_1539186337302.jpg-432346027.jpg
Cameron Sadowski walks along where waves are crashing onto the beach as the outer bands of hurricane Michael arrive on October 10, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

This hurricane is unprecedented and we mean that.

  • Never before, in recorded history, has a category four hurricane hit the United States in October.
  • Never before--in recorded history going back to 1851-- has a category four or five hurricane ever hit the Florida panhandle.
  • As of this entry, Michael's pressure of 923 millibars is extremely low and if it were to make landfall with that pressure or lower, it will rank as the 5th strongest landfalling hurricane in the United States on record.

Per the latest hurricane recon observations, the pressure, unofficially, may have dropped even further to 919 -- which would rank as the 3rd strongest hurricane to ever strike, just ahead of Katrina.

Hurricane warnings are up for a huge swath of the southeast. While it's expected to see hurricane warnings up for the coast of Florida, what's not common is how far inland they're in effect.

Hurricane warnings (pink) go inland all the way north of Dublin, GA -- or 250 miles inland! To put that in perspective, if those hurricane warnings were in effect for southeast Texas, it would not only include the entire Houston area but would stretch all the way to Dallas!

Tropical Storm Warnings (blue) stretch from Mobile, Alabama to the outter banks of North Carolina!

Storm surge, by far the deadliest part of any hurricane, is already inundating the coast well ahead of the eye's arrival. Storm surge in this area is expected to rise upwards of 20 feet in some locations.

The hurricane hunters will continue to fly the storm all the way up to landfall. Regardless, there's absolutely no difference in the expected damage regardless if it remains category 4 or 5. The end result will be total and complete devastation.

PHOTOS: Florida Panhandle braces for Hurricane Michael
People visit the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Al Smith puts plywood over a window as he prepares a building for the arrival of hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
People along the beach with the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. - Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday.
People along the beach with the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. - Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday.
Workers board the windows of Marco's Pizza as Hurricane Michael approaches October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida.
A man walks into a boarded up gas station convenience store in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, on October 9, 2018, as people wait for Hurricane Michael to make landfall.
An aerial picture of people visiting the beach while waiting for Hurricane Michael October 9, 2018 in Panama City Beach, Florida. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Carol Cathey spray paints the words "Calm down Michael" on the plywood over her daughter's business in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida.
Linda Collins (on ladder) is assisted by friends as she places plywood over the windows of her home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
Linda Collins places plywood over the windows of her home in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
Chris Seaman works on placing plywood over the windows of a CVS store as he prepares it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
The fishing and shrimping river town of Apalachicola is deserted prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida. The hurricane is forecast to hit the Florida Panhandle at a possible category 3 storm.
Paul Potts Sr., Al Smith and Paul Potts (L-R) put plywood over the windows of a building as they prepare it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
Waves crash against a home seawall as the surge starts pushing the tide higher as Hurricane Michael approaches on October 9, 2018 in Eastpoint, Florida.
A couple loads belongings from their boat on the Carrabelle River prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Carrabelle, Florida.
Workers scramble to store boats prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
People scramble to pull their boats from the water prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
People line up for gasoline as Hurricane Michael bears down on the northern Gulf coast of Florida on October 8, 2018 outside Tallahassee, Florida.
Brett Shields, left, ties down new boats to take them further inland prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael at Shields Marina on October 9, 2018 in Saint Marks, Florida south of Tallahassee.
Chris Seaman works on placing plywood over the windows of a CVS store as he prepares it for the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
Derren Guillotte loads a new yet to be installed refrigeration onto a semi truck for safe keeping in the fishing and shrimping town of Apalachicola prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida.
Jerry Weber prepares to take his 40 foot boat he lives on up the Apalachicola River to tie up prior to the arrival of Hurricane Michael on October 9, 2018 in Apalachicola, Florida.

There's good news and bad news though.

The good news and only saving grace is that this part of the panhandle is very sparsely populated. Just to the east of the expected landfall location is the Apalachicola National Forest.

Secondly, many of the resort towns like Destin, Fort Walton Beach will be spared minus some cosmetic tree and signage damage.

As for Panama City, the expected ground zero landfall spot, many of the high rise apartments and hotels are built to withstand even the strongest hurricanes so those structures -- minus lots of broken windows and roof damage -- should be salvageable.

The bad news that's about all that will be saved. Most wooden structures including homes, restaurants and other tourist spots will likely be decimated, if not by the wind then by the surge. Very little will remain of those structures.

The other bad news is that Florida and Georgia are home to many modular and mobile homes. They don't have a chance of surviving this storm. I hope everybody in those type homes left the area. Also the tree damage will be tremendous. Millions of trees, if not tens of millions, could be brought down from Florida to the Carolinas.

Thursday morning will be a very different world for some areas of the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia.

