PANAMA CITY, FL (WFMY) -- Hurricane Michael is packing a punch in Florida leaving behind lots of damage as it continues to moves through the panhandle as it makes it way up the southeast.

HISTORIC HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael is the strongest storm the Florida Panhandle has seen in a century. The Category 4 storm made landfall around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday with 155-mph winds.

Michael slammed into the area just north of Mexico Beach, intensifying slightly just before the eye passed over land. It is the most powerful storm to hit the Panhandle and Big Bend areas since we started naming storms in 1953.

ROOF OFF HOTEL

You can see Michael’s monstrous power as strong winds rip a roof right off a building in Panama City Beach, Florida.

HOTEL DAMAGE

Yet again in this next video you can see the damage Hurricane Michael is leaving behind in Florida as a hotel is completely destroyed. You can see the wood thrown across vehicles. Powerlines are also left dangling as winds continue to pound Panama City.

HURRICANE FORCE WINDS

In this next video, you can clearly see the force of those category 4 hurricane winds and almost zero visibility as Michael moves through Panama City, Florida.

Here you can see the constant flow of Hurricane force winds as the palm trees blow in the wind.

