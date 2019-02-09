OCRACOKE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is assisting with the evacuation of all visitors and residents from Ocracoke Island as Hurricane Dorian approaches the North Carolina coast.

Hyde County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for island visitors beginning 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and for residents beginning 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.

RELATED: Dare, Hyde counties under mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NCDOT said residents, homeowners, or vendors with an Ocracoke re-entry sticker on their vehicles will be the only ones allowed on ferries inbound to Ocracoke.

Priority boarding will be suspended for all vessels leaving Ocracoke, and tolls have been waived for ferries heading from Ocracoke to Cedar Island or Swan Quarter.

RELATED: TROPICS LIVE BLOG: State of emergency in Virginia ahead of Hurricane Dorian

The Ocracoke-Cedar Island, Ocracoke-Hatteras, and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter routes will run their published schedules.

Final departure from Ocracoke to Cedar Island will be Sept. 4 at 1 p.m.

Final departure from Ocracoke to Hatteras will be Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.

Final departure from Ocracoke to Swan Quarter will be Sept. 4 at 3:45 p.m.

The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will end service for the 2019 season at the end of the day on Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

“Dorian has the potential to create serious flooding and storm surge on Ocracoke Island,” said Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas. “We hope everyone will take heed of the evacuation orders and leave as soon as possible.”

RELATED: North Carolina Governor Cooper updates public on Hurricane Dorian preparations

Dare County has also issued a mandatory evacuation order beginning at noon Tuesday, but Ocracoke residents will be allowed to transit through Dare County while the evacuation is underway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said evacuation procedures will remain in effect for all Ocracoke-bound ferries until Hyde County emergency officials lift the evacuation orders.

RELATED: Outer Banks SPCA hunts for fosters ahead of Hurricane Dorian