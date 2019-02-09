MANTEO, N.C. — The Outer Banks SPCA is looking for fosters to take in a few pets ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

In a Facebook post, the shelter asked for help getting as many animals as possible into foster homes before Wednesday morning.

The post said if a foster decides to evacuate, they are asked to take their new foster baby, and their own animals, with them. Once the storm passes and the fosters return, they can return the fosters to the shelter.

The OBX SPCA facility floods in a rainstorm, so Hurricane Dorian can cause serious damage depending on its track.

All are encouraged to consider opening up their home to one or more of the shelter animals at least for a few days.

Anyone interested in taking an animal, or a few, please call the shelter: 252-475-5620.

