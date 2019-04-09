GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Salvation Army of Greensboro along with the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem 'Emergency Response Services,' is currently part of 17 mobile feeding units preparing to serve in the North and South Carolina Division.

According to the Salvation Army of Greensboro Facebook page, the Greensboro team is one of three mobile feeding units, also known as canteens, in service in Charleston, SC and the rest are on standby. Each mobile unit can serve up to 1,500 meals a day.

On Wednesday, the canteen served first responders within the Mt. Pleasant, SC community. The team will continue to serve first responders as well as be on standby for mobile feedings at local coastal communities affected by Hurricane Dorian.

