Hurricane Delta strengthens back to category 3

Hurricane conditions likely in SW Louisiana starting on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Delta

4 PM #Delta Update:

Hurricane Warnings have been issued west of Grand Isle. East of Morgan City to the Mouth of the Pearl River is under a Tropical Storm Warning this includes the City of New Orleans and lakes. East of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis is under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Sabina Pass east to Ocean Springs, MS including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Lake Borgne.

4 pm #Delta Update: The hurricane is once again a Category 3 with winds of 115 mph. Forward speed remains a bit slower... Posted by Chris Franklin on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Hurricane Delta is getting better organized and stronger this morning. It is back up to a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph. The pressure is falling and that is a sign Delta is getting stronger. The wind field will be expanding today as Delta moves to the NW across the warm Gulf waters.

It will make a turn to a more northerly direction later today as a trough of low pressure over Texas pulls the storm. A few rain bands will move across SE Louisiana and some of them could have tornadoes starting tonight. The trough will then pull Delta north toward SW Louisiana on Friday. Delta will move over some slightly cooler waters and this will help to weaken the storm, but possibly still as a 3 at landfall Friday afternoon/evening along the southwest Louisiana coast.

The track remains roughly the same, over SW Louisiana. The hurricane is likely to be a big storm and moving quickly. It will not be able to weaken a lot over the cooler waters, so the impacts will still be a problem for all of the Louisiana coast.

STORM SURGE

The entire area is under a Storm Surge Warning.

Morgan City to Port Fourchon, LA including Vermilion Bay...4-7 feet.

Port Fourchon to mouth of river...3-5 feet.

Mouth of the river to Ocean Springs MS including Lake Borgne...2-4 feet.

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas...2-4 feet.

Ocean Springs, MS to AL/FL border including Mobile Bay..1-3 feet.

WINDS

Tropical Storm force winds will be possible across the entire area starting early Friday with gust to 45+ mph possible. The strongest winds will be near the center, which could be west of SE Louisiana.

RAIN

Heavy rain will fall closer to the center and that's where the highest amounts will be. Early totals for the New Orleans area will be around 1-2"

Bayou/River Parishes could see the higher rain total with 1-3 inches possible.

Northshore could see 1-3 inches with the current forecast.

South Mississippi might see the lowest totals of .5-1.5".

Delta will move farther inland on Saturday and our weather will start to improve as the rain comes to an end with less wind.

Delta made landfall south of Cancun, MX in Puerto Morelos, MX this morning at 5:30 AM CT as a Cat. 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds. This landfall will briefly disrupt the flow of the storm as it moves into the southern Gulf later today.

Right now there are no other areas that look likely to develop soon in the Atlantic basin.

---

