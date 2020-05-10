Tropical Storm Delta forms in the Caribbean

Strengthening will continue, and Delta could threaten the Gulf Coast as a hurricane later this week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The tropics are becoming active again. Tropical Depression #26 which formed in the Caribbean has now strengthen to Tropical Storm Delta. This name is next in line in the Greek Alphabet.

Strength & Track

Delta is moving west and will move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico in a couple of days. The water is warm , and winds over the Gulf are fairly light. This means conditions are good for further strengthening and Delta will likely become a hurricane by mid-week and could even increase to a Category 2 storm at some point.

While the forecast tack will likely change many times this week, the current track brings Hurricane Delta ashore possibly in Louisiana by Thursday or Friday. the entire Gulf Coast should watch closely this week.

Impacts on the Carolinas?

It is much too early to say if the remnant low of Delta will impact the NC Piedmont. The current forecast track brings Delta, as a tropical storm, into Georgia Saturday. If this pays out, we could see a very wet weekend. However, don't cancel weekend plans yet. The WFMY NEWS 2 Forecast Team will keep a very close eye on Delta and keep you updated through the week.

News: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775