What will the the Triad see from Isaias; its impacts on local weather

Rain, some wind will be likely Monday-Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical Storm Isaias is continuing its path toward North Carolina and will impact coastal and Eastern N.C. the hardets, though some impacts will be felt in the Triad in the form of wind and rain.

WHERE IS IT NOW?

As of Sunday evening Isaias is a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds moving to the NNW at 9 mph.

It has undergone some slight strengthening and organization today but isn't expected to intensify much more, but rather remain a strong tropical storm as it approaches North Carolina late Monday into Tuesday.





The beaches from Myrtle Beach up to the Outer Banks of North Carolina are at greatest risk for significant wind / rain and storm surge. It's likely that Isaias comes ashore between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Here in the Piedmont, it appears unlikely that we'll have significant impacts but, it is likely that we get some rain and wind.

IMPACTS:

At the NC coast, wind and rain appear likely from Isaias, but just how severe will depend on the track of the storm. If it hits directly, some localized strong tropical storm or hurricane conditions appear likely. If it stays just offshore, those impacts will be far less.

With the current track that looks likely for Isaias, here in the Piedmont we'll be on the western edge of the storm. The effects will be much less on that side of the storm, but some gusty conditions will be possible with 25-35 mph wind gusts.

Stronger gusts near 50 mph will be possible to the east, while the strongest winds will be in Eastern and Coastal N.C. because that's where the center of the storm will likely track.

Monday evening through Tuesday morning will be wet with 1-3" of rain likely in the Piedmont. Higher totals will be east of the Triad and where the center of the storm tracks will see 4-6" of rain. On the coast, not only rain but storm surge and high surf could cause flooding issues, even before the storm arrives.

While impacts in the Triad will be limited, with enough rain and some gusty winds a few trees could fall causing a few power outages across the area. With more rain and stronger winds the more widespread power outages and concerns will be east of the Triad.

Even though we are not expecting major impacts in the Triad, it's still a good idea to have phones and devices charged up, and have batteries for flash lights on hand. It's a good idea to secure any loose patio furniture or items outside just in case a strong wind gust tries to blow them away.

WHAT TO EXPECT: We'll be on the western edge of #Isaias tomorrow night into Tuesday AM. It will be gusty, and it will be wet, but we won't be in the heart of the storm. #TriadWx #StormTrack2 pic.twitter.com/poBdHoJDO3 — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) August 2, 2020

WHAT TO DO:

There's no need for panic, especially at home in the Triad of NC. However, Coastal NC should have plans in place for impacts on Monday.

If you have travel plans toward the coast Monday/Tuesday, you may consider delaying. Pay close attention to the forecast.