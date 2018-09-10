RALEIGH (WFMY) - As some North Carolina communities continue to recover from Hurricane Florence, Governor Roy Cooper urged people to get ready for Hurricane Michael as it bears down on the Florida coast.

UPDATE: Wednesday Governor Cooper declared a 'State of Emergency' and announced he has activate the National Guard. Several NC counties are already under a storm watch.

Shelters will be opened as needed. Several shelters remain open from those affected by Hurricane Florence.

North Carolina is expected to feel impacts from Michael late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and heavy rain to the panhandle of Florida upon landfall as a major hurricane Wednesday.

“I know people who weathered Florence last month and other storms before don’t want to even think about another one,” said Gov. Cooper. “But we have to. So I’m asking you to be watchful and alert, and to get ready.”

Unlike Florence, the storm is expected to move through the state quickly, leaving conditions to improve on Friday. Significant wind and rain are still expected.

Governor Cooper asked North Carolinians to review their emergency plans and restock emergency supplies, including food, water, flashlights, extra batteries, and medications. The Governor reminded residents to prepare for possible power outages and to stay tuned to local news and monitor weather forecasts closely. People should know their evacuation route in case they are asked to leave, and plan in advance how to contact family and friends.

“If you live in flood-prone areas, listen and watch for warnings and be prepared to evacuate if you’re asked to go,” Cooper urged North Carolinians.

