Wilmington residents prepare for Isaias to hit Monday night, Tuesday morning

The coast is no stranger to hurricanes and tropical storms. That's why residents prepare, but don't panic.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — In Wilmington, the locals are preparing for Isaias to hit Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The coast is no stranger to hurricanes and tropical storms. That's why residents prepare, but don't panic.

"I'm not that worried about it. As long as I hear that it's just a tropical storm. [I hope] it doesn't build up into a hurricane, of course, but we could always get surprised," said resident Jason Mayes.

"I mean we're kind of like Floridians," said life-long resident Ivy Woods, "We're not too worried about it until it happens. There's always a last-minute dash for supplies because people realize oh, it's actually going to happen."

Both know and understand how powerful these types of storms can be - noting the flooding and extensive damage caused by Hurricane Florence back in 2018.

Coupled with coronavirus, a strong storm on the way could seem overwhelming. But today - for Shemera and Jerrod Armstrong - anxiety is replaced with love and family.

“We got married on May 30 and this is the make-up day for everybody who didn't get to come to experience the same experience we had.”

Born and raised in Wilmington, the couple said the best way to weather any storm is to be prepared and stick together.