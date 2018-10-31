RALEIGH (WFMY) - North Carolina's new damage estimates after Hurricane Florence now show the storm caused nearly $17 billion in damage, more than Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Floyd combined. The new estimate is up from a previous figure of $13 billion and based on findings from the state Department of Insurance.

“Six weeks ago, Hurricane Florence’s powerful storm surges, winds and rains brought unprecedented devastation to our state, causing an estimated $17 billion in damage,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. “I’ve spent time since then visiting with families, businesses and local officials in the impacted area and it’s clear that we have to recover smarter and stronger to better withstand future storms.”

Hurricane Matthew caused $4.8 billion in damages and when adjusted for inflation, Hurricane Floyd caused between $7 and $9.4 billion in damages, meaning that Florence has caused more damage than Matthew and Floyd combined. The updated damage and needs assessment can be read here or below.

Florence Recovery Recommendations

The original $13 billion figure was based on estimates and projections. Updated figures will be based on actual inspection data as it becomes available.

