CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - UNC Tarheels and USC wanted to host a charity basketball game for Hurricane Florence victims, but the NCAA says it can’t happen.

It’s a tricky situation for both schools because according to the NCAA schools are allowed two exhibition games per season. Neither South Carolina nor North Carolina wanted to give up their two exhibition games in 2018 and instead wanted to add a third game.

Steve Kirschner, Athletic Director for the Tar Heels, said the NCAA is not allowing third exhibition games for anyone not just these two schools.

While it is for a good cause it seems the NCAA still won’t budge because of that stipulation. We did reach out to the organization about the issue. They say they've already approved several requests for exhibition games that raise money for relief efforts. Earlier this summer they established rules that allowed D-1 schools to compete in exhibition games to raise relief funds. They say staff was directed to deny requests that involved a third game, and that 6 games this year will already help raise funds for relief efforts.

