How cool has June been?

We almost hit a chilly temperature record on June 21st

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "I don't ever remember it being this cool for June" is a sentence you've heard or maybe even said yourself over the last couple weeks. Our lack of hot weather so far this June has been noteworthy, no doubt. But also our lack of humidity too. It's fair to say that we truly had a real Spring with plenty of cool days, and not too many hot days.

Wednesday, was the summer solstice which means it's the official start to Summer. It marks our longest day in terms of daylight hours in the northern hemisphere, but it sure didn't feel or look like Summer. In fact, we almost hit a record!

We only made it 70° in Greensboro on Wednesday, which made it the second coolest high temperature on record for June 21st. The coolest high temperature ever on record for the day is 69°, back in 1999 and before that in 1979. That makes our 70° high remarkable, and 17° below our normal high temperature right now of 87°.

Hot weather has been hard to find so far in the month of June. All of the blue boxes in the calendar above represent days that have been below our average high temperature - 18 of them so far! Only 3 days have been above average. Even with a week in the 80s from June 11th to the 17th, our whole week was still below average except for one day. There have been a lot of what we would call "comfy" days with highs in the 70s. You might remember that May was also cool and finished up our 4th coolest May on record.

No doubt, heat has been on hiatus this June so far. In fact, right now we're in second place behind June of 1972 for the coolest June on record for the Triad.



Our avg. temperature so far for the month is around 69°. We've still got time before we wrap up the month next Friday. pic.twitter.com/Mn9Fxb33vT — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) June 22, 2023

Right now we're on pace for our second coolest June on record for the Triad. But will the heat return? There's some time to make up some of the ground we've lost over the last several cool weeks. Highs look to be in the 80s for most of next week before we wrap the month up next Friday June 30th.

