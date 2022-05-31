Is your home prepared for hurricane season?

Hurricane season officially kicks off June 1. Experts say failure to prepare your home properly could cost you thousands of dollars.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The 2022 hurricane season officially kicks off June 1 and experts are predicting this year's season will produce an above-average amount of activity in the South Eastern U.S.



Ryan Arnett is a certified field inspector division manager for Tarheel Basement Systems. He said water is far more damaging than wind in the Triad and that homeowners often overlook how water on their property can impact their homes.

“Either causing water intrusion in their basement, or their crawlspace or because we live in wonderful North Carolina with this wonderful clay soil, it's like building on a giant dirt sponge and after big heavy storms, foundation settlement can happen," Arnett said.

Arnett said failure to keep water from building up around your property can cost you thousands of dollars.

"Once again, this can cause water intrusion, which can cause one inch of water in an area which can cost up to $25,000 worth of damage to a homeowner and unfortunately home insurance normally does not cover water due to floods and storms in the area," Arnett explained.

Arnett said there are several ways you can prepare your home ahead of the hurricane season:

Review your home insurance - Flooding from storms isn't typically covered by homeowner's insurance. Check with your insurance agent for coverage that is available.

- Flooding from storms isn't typically covered by homeowner's insurance. Check with your insurance agent for coverage that is available. Maintain your roof, siding, and windows - make sure nothing is loose or in disrepair.



- make sure nothing is loose or in disrepair. Keep your gutters clear - gutters and downspouts will route water off your roof and away from your foundation.



- gutters and downspouts will route water off your roof and away from your foundation. Check the foundation drainage system - a sump pump with battery backup is essential during power outages.



- a sump pump with battery backup is essential during power outages. Write a family emergency plan- this document is fundamentally about getting to your home shelter before the storm hits. Ready.gov provides resources you can use as a starting point for your plan.

Some companies like Tarheel Basement Systems will offer free inspections and repair estimates for any issues with your basement or crawl space that need to be addressed before a hurricane or tropical storm arrives.