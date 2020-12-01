GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most homeowners in Latham Park are finally recovered after a summer storm washed away the first floor in some houses, but when weather is coming our way, you have their attention.

“Every time it starts to rain we go to the window and look out and see what the creek is doing but so far, knock on wood, it’s been okay,” said Randy Burge.

RELATED: Know the Difference | Watch or Warning: Here's what each means during severe weather

Burge and his family got back into their home just before Thanksgiving. In July, severe storms caused flooding in Latham Park and made it up to the Burge’s home.

“It was really hard because everything, even like cooking breakfast was hard because we’re doing it on a hot plate, we have the two dogs, nothing was where it was supposed to be. Couldn’t find anything,” said Burge.

Burge says in the two years they lived in their Latham Park home, the two Hurricanes that came through didn’t cause too many problems for them.

RELATED: Officials say 3 dead in Alabama, storm deaths now at 7

“Then this little rainstorm that mostly wasn’t even right here, it was up the hill a little bit, caused so much damage,” said Burge.

Burge says he’s not too worried about Saturday night’s storms because the city has worked with the neighbors to address flooding concerns in the neighborhood.

RELATED: RIGHT NOW: Severe storms moving closer; severe thunderstorm watch issued