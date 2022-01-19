x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

LIST | School district closings, delays, remote learning for Thursday, Jan. 20

School districts are announcing closures, delays, remote learning options due to icy roads.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School districts are announcing their plans to either close, delay, or operate on a remote learning day for Thursday, Jan. 20, following Sunday’s winter storm as many side roads are still icy.

As we prepare for more winter weather stay up to date with the latest Triad list of closings.

Get the full list of closings and delays

School Closings

  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
  • Rockingham County Schools

School Delays 

  • Thomasville City Schools - 3 hrs. delay 
  • Yadkin County Schools - 2 hrs. delay 

Remote Learning 

  • Martinsville City Schools

OTHER RELATED STORIES 

RELATED: Road conditions, school updates, weekend snow chances | Wednesday updates

RELATED: 10 things you want in your car during winter weather (and a bonus item)

 

In Other News

Sunday winter storm video from viewers