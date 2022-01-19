LIST | School district closings, delays, remote learning for Thursday, Jan. 20

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School districts are announcing their plans to either close, delay, or operate on a remote learning day for Thursday, Jan. 20, following Sunday’s winter storm as many side roads are still icy.
As we prepare for more winter weather stay up to date with the latest Triad list of closings.
School Closings
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
- Rockingham County Schools
School Delays
- Thomasville City Schools - 3 hrs. delay
- Yadkin County Schools - 2 hrs. delay
Remote Learning
- Martinsville City Schools