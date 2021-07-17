LIVE BLOG: Tracking severe weather in the Piedmont-Triad

x
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms throughout the Piedmont Saturday afternoon have caused power outages for over 3,000 households in the Triad.

Here’s the latest damage reported:

SATURDAY, JULY 17, 2021

Multiple counties throughout North Carolina are experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon.

The following counties are experiencing outages with the following power companies:

DUKE ENERGY:

TOTAL NC OUTAGES: 5,230

ALAMANCE – 60

DAVIDSON - 1

FORSYTH – 1,477

GUILFORD – 977

RANDOLPH - 3

ROCKINGHAM – 537

YADKIN - 1

HIGH POINT ELECTRIC: NO OUTAGES REPORTED

RANDOLPH EMC: 10 TOTAL OUTAGES

SURRY-YADKIN EMC: 

WILKES – 2

7:04 p.m. WFMY Meteorologist Christian Morgan shared this video sent from Matt Wood as Saturday's storm passed through Montgomery County.

6:22 p.m. Traffic has been restricted to one lane of West Market Street due to damaged power lines.

4:47 p.m. - WFMY Meteorologist Monique Robinson tweeted a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Greensboro

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

  • Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
  • Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
  • NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
  • Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
  • Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
  • Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
  • Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
  • City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
  • City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

