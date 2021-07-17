LIVE BLOG: Tracking severe weather in the Piedmont-Triad

Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on storm coverage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms throughout the Piedmont Saturday afternoon have caused power outages for over 3,000 households in the Triad.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on storm coverage.

Here’s the latest damage reported:

SATURDAY, JULY 17, 2021

Multiple counties throughout North Carolina are experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon.

The following counties are experiencing outages with the following power companies:

DUKE ENERGY:

TOTAL NC OUTAGES: 5,230

ALAMANCE – 60

DAVIDSON - 1

FORSYTH – 1,477

GUILFORD – 977

RANDOLPH - 3

ROCKINGHAM – 537

YADKIN - 1

HIGH POINT ELECTRIC: NO OUTAGES REPORTED

RANDOLPH EMC: 10 TOTAL OUTAGES

SURRY-YADKIN EMC:

WILKES – 2

7:04 p.m. WFMY Meteorologist Christian Morgan shared this video sent from Matt Wood as Saturday's storm passed through Montgomery County.

WATCH:

Crazy video from earlier in Montgomery Co as a storm rolled through with strong winds and brought down trees in the Uwharrie National Forest.



Thanks to Matt Wood for passing this video along. Glad he was safe.#ncwx @wfmyweather @WFMY pic.twitter.com/0bCGQ1kHsx — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) July 17, 2021

This is a good look at training storms. Greensboro is getting another round of heavy rain, and lightning as storms move through the same area the previous storms just left from. #ncwx #wx #greensboro pic.twitter.com/GbsPT77aDb — Monique Robinson (@mdrobinsontv) July 17, 2021

6:22 p.m. Traffic has been restricted to one lane of West Market Street due to damaged power lines.

Traffic is restricted to one lane on West Market St due to a storm damaged power lines. Greensboro police are on the scene. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/8hFRX40JdM — Crosby Sensibaugh (@sensieC) July 17, 2021

4:47 p.m. - WFMY Meteorologist Monique Robinson tweeted a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Greensboro

A severe t'storm warning has just been issued with this storm moving through Greensboro. Strong gusty winds, heavy downpours and possibly hail with this well developed storm. #ncwx #wx #greensboro #stormtrack2 pic.twitter.com/w70CmAKeOZ — Monique Robinson (@mdrobinsontv) July 17, 2021

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

