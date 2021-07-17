LIVE BLOG: Tracking severe weather in the Piedmont-Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms throughout the Piedmont Saturday afternoon have caused power outages for over 3,000 households in the Triad.
Here’s the latest damage reported:
SATURDAY, JULY 17, 2021
Multiple counties throughout North Carolina are experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon.
The following counties are experiencing outages with the following power companies:
DUKE ENERGY:
TOTAL NC OUTAGES: 5,230
ALAMANCE – 60
DAVIDSON - 1
FORSYTH – 1,477
GUILFORD – 977
RANDOLPH - 3
ROCKINGHAM – 537
YADKIN - 1
HIGH POINT ELECTRIC: NO OUTAGES REPORTED
RANDOLPH EMC: 10 TOTAL OUTAGES
SURRY-YADKIN EMC:
WILKES – 2
7:04 p.m. WFMY Meteorologist Christian Morgan shared this video sent from Matt Wood as Saturday's storm passed through Montgomery County.
6:22 p.m. Traffic has been restricted to one lane of West Market Street due to damaged power lines.
4:47 p.m. - WFMY Meteorologist Monique Robinson tweeted a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in Greensboro
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES
- Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
- Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
- NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
- Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
- Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
- Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
- Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
- City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
- City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
