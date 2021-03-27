LIVE BLOG: Tracking severe weather in the Piedmont-Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms throughout the Piedmont Saturday afternoon have caused power outages for over 500 households in the Triad.
WFMY’s Tim Buckley and Terran Kirksey have forecasted scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, and a few scattered showers Saturday night.
Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on storm coverage.
Here’s the latest damage reported:
SATURDAY, MARCH 27, 2021
4:15 p.m. Severe weather warning issued for Montgomery County
3:50 p.m. - Multiple counties throughout North Carolina are experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon
The following counties are experiencing outages with the following power companies:
DUKE ENERGY
TOTAL NC OUTAGES: 2,821
DAVIDSON – 171
FORSYTH – 379
GUILFORD - 142
RANDOLPH – 86
ROCKINGHAM – 43
SURRY – 14
WILKES – 8
RANDOLPH ELECTRIC: 18 OUTAGES
SURRY – YADKIN EMC:
SURRY – 61
YADKIN – 17
ENERGY UNITED:
DAVIE - 1
DAVIDSON – 2
YADKIN – 4
3:30 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Guilford County until 4 p.m.
3:25 p.m. - The Randolph County 911 Center said they've had multiple reports of hail, strong winds, with no injuries reported as of 3:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Officials said they have had multiple wrecks along I-73 near the Level Cross exit.
- Duke Energy reports 93 outages in Randolph Co.
- Randolph Electric reports 3 outages
3:22 p.m. - WFMY's Tim Buckley tweeted this photo shared by a viewer who captured hail accumulation in Level Cross.
3 p.m. - About 550 people are without power in Thomasville, Lewisville, and Pfafftown as of 2:50 p.m. Saturday.
REPORTING POWER OUTAGES
- Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
- Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
- NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
- Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
- Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
- Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
- Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
- City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
- City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111
STAY CONNECTED
Download WFMY News 2 Apps: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online. Download the WFMY News 2 App for live streaming video, updated weather forecasts, and reports from our field crews.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775