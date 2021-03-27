x
LIVE BLOG: Tracking severe weather in the Piedmont-Triad

Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on storm coverage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms throughout the Piedmont Saturday afternoon have caused power outages for over 500 households in the Triad.

WFMY’s Tim Buckley and Terran Kirksey have forecasted scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, and a few scattered showers Saturday night.

Here’s the latest damage reported:

SATURDAY, MARCH 27, 2021

4:15 p.m. Severe weather warning issued for Montgomery County

3:50 p.m. - Multiple counties throughout North Carolina are experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon

The following counties are experiencing outages with the following power companies:

DUKE ENERGY 

TOTAL NC OUTAGES: 2,821

DAVIDSON – 171

FORSYTH – 379

GUILFORD - 142

RANDOLPH – 86

ROCKINGHAM – 43

SURRY – 14

WILKES – 8

RANDOLPH ELECTRIC: 18 OUTAGES

SURRY – YADKIN EMC: 

SURRY – 61

YADKIN – 17

ENERGY UNITED:

DAVIE - 1

DAVIDSON – 2

YADKIN – 4

3:30 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Guilford County until 4 p.m.

3:25 p.m. - The Randolph County 911 Center said they've had multiple reports of hail, strong winds, with no injuries reported as of 3:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

Officials said they have had multiple wrecks along I-73 near the Level Cross exit.

  • Duke Energy reports 93 outages in Randolph Co.
  • Randolph Electric reports 3 outages

3:22 p.m. - WFMY's Tim Buckley tweeted this photo shared by a viewer who captured hail accumulation in Level Cross.

3 p.m. - About 550 people are without power in Thomasville, Lewisville, and Pfafftown as of 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

  • Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online
  • Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
  • NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870
  • Energy United: 1-800-386-4833
  • Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633
  • Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667
  • Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241
  • City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337
  • City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

