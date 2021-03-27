LIVE BLOG: Tracking severe weather in the Piedmont-Triad

Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest updates on storm coverage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Storms throughout the Piedmont Saturday afternoon have caused power outages for over 500 households in the Triad.

WFMY’s Tim Buckley and Terran Kirksey have forecasted scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, and a few scattered showers Saturday night.

Here’s the latest damage reported:

SATURDAY, MARCH 27, 2021

4:15 p.m. Severe weather warning issued for Montgomery County

NEW: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Montgomery County. Seek shelter! Follow https://t.co/OwQbVuPw2Q for live radar. pic.twitter.com/AhiGmoOslB — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) March 27, 2021

3:50 p.m. - Multiple counties throughout North Carolina are experiencing power outages Saturday afternoon

The following counties are experiencing outages with the following power companies:

DUKE ENERGY

TOTAL NC OUTAGES: 2,821

DAVIDSON – 171

FORSYTH – 379

GUILFORD - 142

RANDOLPH – 86

ROCKINGHAM – 43

SURRY – 14

WILKES – 8

RANDOLPH ELECTRIC: 18 OUTAGES

SURRY – YADKIN EMC:

SURRY – 61

YADKIN – 17

ENERGY UNITED:

DAVIE - 1

DAVIDSON – 2

YADKIN – 4

3:30 p.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Guilford County until 4 p.m.

3:25 p.m. - The Randolph County 911 Center said they've had multiple reports of hail, strong winds, with no injuries reported as of 3:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officials said they have had multiple wrecks along I-73 near the Level Cross exit.

Duke Energy reports 93 outages in Randolph Co.

Randolph Electric reports 3 outages

3:22 p.m. - WFMY's Tim Buckley tweeted this photo shared by a viewer who captured hail accumulation in Level Cross.

Insane hail with this storm in Level Cross today. This hail sloped off the roof an accumulated like snow on the deck.



Tyler Stout took this photo and said it busted out a neighbors garage window during the storm. He said mostly marble sized with some ping pongs too. @wfmy pic.twitter.com/h7U7LVwdvY — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) March 27, 2021

3 p.m. - About 550 people are without power in Thomasville, Lewisville, and Pfafftown as of 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

