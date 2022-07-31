STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday.
SUNDAY, JULY 31, 2022
6:45 p.m. Up to 85 lightning strikes in the last 15 minutes with strong storm moving through Davie County
6:35 p.m. Strong storms with lightning moving across areas further south
6:30 p.m. Storm heading towards Davie County