STORM BLOG: Thousands of power outages in Guilford County, including PTI Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022

6:21 p.m. -- 1,922 houses in Guilford County without power

5:18 p.m. -- PTI Airport is reporting a power outage due to the weather. Five flights have been delayed so far. 

5:05 p.m. -- A viewer shared this video of rain pouring and winds whipping in the Sam's Club parking lot off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro Tuesday. 

5:01 p.m. -- 4,326 households across Guilford County without power Tuesday, according to Duke Energy outage map. 

