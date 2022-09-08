STORM BLOG: Thousands of power outages in Guilford County, including PTI Airport

Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022

6:21 p.m. -- 1,922 houses in Guilford County without power

5:18 p.m. -- PTI Airport is reporting a power outage due to the weather. Five flights have been delayed so far.

We are currently experiencing a power outage due to severe weather. Please check with your airline for most up-to-date information. — PTI Airport (GSO) (@flyfrompti) August 9, 2022

5:15 PM UPDATE: Downtown Greensboro has been the busiest over the past hour with storms, but a smaller downpour is headed towards Eden! #ncwx #wx #stormtrack2 pic.twitter.com/KwRWtD57Lq — Monique Robinson (@mdrobinsontv) August 9, 2022

5:05 p.m. -- A viewer shared this video of rain pouring and winds whipping in the Sam's Club parking lot off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro Tuesday.

⛈️STORMS IN GREENSBORO⛈️ | It's coming down! Teresa Gonzalez shared this video while she had to hunker down in the Sam's Club parking lot off Wendover Avenue moments ago. What are you seeing out there? Text your pics to 336-379-5775. Follow our severe weather blog here >> https://bit.ly/3Aai82p Posted by WFMY News 2 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

5:01 p.m. -- 4,326 households across Guilford County without power Tuesday, according to Duke Energy outage map.

The rain has picked up in Greensboro near Spring Garden St. @WFMY @wfmyweather pic.twitter.com/kzghhagMh8 — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) August 9, 2022

4:50 PM UPDATE: Strong storm crossing into downtown Greensboro. Flooding is possible through tonight. If you see a road that looks like the water is too high to drive through, don't attempt. #ncwx #wx #stormtrack2 pic.twitter.com/0jk0JmJ0qI — Monique Robinson (@mdrobinsontv) August 9, 2022