STORM BLOG: Thousands of power outages in Guilford County, including PTI Airport

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday.
Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022
6:21 p.m. -- 1,922 houses in Guilford County without power
5:18 p.m. -- PTI Airport is reporting a power outage due to the weather. Five flights have been delayed so far.
5:05 p.m. -- A viewer shared this video of rain pouring and winds whipping in the Sam's Club parking lot off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro Tuesday.
5:01 p.m. -- 4,326 households across Guilford County without power Tuesday, according to Duke Energy outage map.