LIVE BLOG | Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are tracking Tropical Storm Isaias as it moves into North Carolina.
The current forecast cone brings Isaias into the North Carolina coastal plain as a tropical storm on Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The beaches from Myrtle Beach up to the Outer Banks of North Carolina are at greatest risk for significant wind/rain and storm surge.
Here in the Piedmont, it appears unlikely that we'll have significant impacts but, it is likely that we get some rain and some breezes Monday night into Tuesday.
