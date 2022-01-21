Live Weather Blog: Tracking snow showers in the Triad Friday

Many saw some snow showers Thursday night, but this is a better chance if you're in the right spot Friday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2’s Weather Team is tracking snow showers in the Triad.

Many folks saw some snow showers Thursday night, but this is a better chance if you're in the right spot Friday evening.

Get it first here: Closings & Delays

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to watch our live team coverage.

Share your weather photos and videos by texting them to 336-379-5775 and make sure to include your name and location.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2021

9:07 p.m. WFMY Meteorologist Tim Buckley holds a Q&A chat as snows starts sticking in the Triad

Roads appear to be snow covered in High Point. pic.twitter.com/VvkFbyruIF — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) January 22, 2022

8:19 p.m. WFMY's Tim Buckley gives an update as snow starts to fall and stick in Greensboro

An update from outside as it really starts snowing pretty good and is sticking to everything here at @WFMY in Greensboro.



Roads will be going downhill. Enjoy safely! pic.twitter.com/ovAftkJj0S — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) January 22, 2022

7:45 p.m. Light snow can be seen sticking to cars in Greensboro.

After about 10 minutes of light snow. Sticking to the roof of my car. @wfmy #ncwx #GotSnow pic.twitter.com/WhMe911I7H — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) January 22, 2022

7:40 p.m. WFMY Meteorologist Tim Buckley says the chance of snow will linger through the late evening.

7:40PM Radar -- Many areas in the Piedmont are seeing snow now. The chance of snow will linger through the late evening, tapering off between 11pm and 3am from west to east. Watch roadways, because this has the ability to stick quickly. pic.twitter.com/RqOV7KrGHk — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) January 22, 2022

Roads headed in the wrong direction rather quick in Southern Pines @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/Wn28ANCeAz — brett sullivan (@bsully0587) January 22, 2022