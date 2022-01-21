x
Live Weather Blog: Tracking snow showers in the Triad Friday

Many saw some snow showers Thursday night, but this is a better chance if you're in the right spot Friday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2’s Weather Team is tracking snow showers in the Triad. 

Many folks saw some snow showers Thursday night, but this is a better chance if you're in the right spot Friday evening.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21, 2021

9:07 p.m. WFMY Meteorologist Tim Buckley holds a Q&A chat as snows starts sticking in the Triad

8:19 p.m. WFMY's Tim Buckley gives an update as snow starts to fall and stick in Greensboro

7:45 p.m. Light snow can be seen sticking to cars in Greensboro.

7:40 p.m. WFMY Meteorologist Tim Buckley says the chance of snow will linger through the late evening.

WFMY viewers share snow photos