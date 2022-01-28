Live Weather Blog | Tracking winter weather and the chance of snow in the Triad this weekend

The Triad is looking at some possible snowfall Friday night into Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2’s weather team has been busy behind the scenes tracking yet another threat of winter weather for the Piedmont-Triad.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28, 2022

6:40 p.m. - StarMed Healthcare is closing all outdoor testing locations on Saturday, Jan. 29, with these exceptions:

▪ 4001 Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte will be open for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ 410 Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro will be open for vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each of StarMed’s indoor clinics in Charlotte will be open Saturday:

· FreeMore family & urgent care center at 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd.

· Eastland family & urgent care center at 5344 Central Ave.

· The antibody treatment location at 491 N. Wendover Rd.

StarMed officials will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend, and hours are subject to change. For updates or to schedule an appointment at any of the above-mentioned locations, go to https://starmed.care.

6:37 p.m. - Snow starting to come down heavier in Pilot Mountain.

6:38 p.m. - WFMY News 2's Tim Buckley talks about what to expect as snow begins to move into the area.

6:09 p.m. - Snow beginning to mix in parts of Stokes County.

5:40 p.m. - Snow showers are expected to begin by 8-10 p.m.