11:06 p.m. The Town of Elon Municipal building was damaged due to falling limbs from a large tree from Michael, because of this, it will delay the opening of the administrative offices.

10: 45 p.m. Haw River expected to continue to flood into tomorrow before receding back to normal water levels.

The Haw River should continue to flood into tomorrow before receding. pic.twitter.com/whCDpgtxrU — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 12, 2018

10:00 p.m. LIVE UPDATE: Michael leaves behind a mess. Roads flooded, power lines down, and thousands in the dark across the Triad tonight.

9:51 p.m. Footage from a water rescue in Danville, VA due to Michael. The rescue happened on Riverside Drive.

8: 46 p.m. A cold front that combined with Michael is what caused high wind speeds today.

A cold front combined with Michael to enhance wind speeds today in NC. At cloud level, they were estimated at 70-80 mph. Ground speeds only confirmed to 56 so far, but I'm sure they were higher. Widespread damage. #ncwx #TriadWx #Michael pic.twitter.com/be2T4cy9ht — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 12, 2018

8:29 p.m. Duke Energy customer service lines are currently down, experiencing problems with their phone system.

Duke Energy says its customer service lines are down and it's having a problem with their phone system. A rep says it's working hard to get the problems fixed.



Customers are asked to go to https://t.co/bcvSWySTYY in the meantime. — Julie Luck WFMY ✌🏼️ (@julie_luck) October 12, 2018

8:25 p.m. Video of a someone's dock floating in Buffalo Lake, New Irving Park in Greensboro.

8:01 p.m. Tree damage at Grimsley High School in Greensboro. All Guilford County Schools are closed Friday, October 12th.

Here’s a look at some tree damage at Grimsley High in Greensboro. All @GCSchoolsNC’s schools closed Friday October 12th pic.twitter.com/eteHFycJsK — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) October 12, 2018

8:00 p.m. Live update on Michael

7:55 p.m. VIDEO: Powerline explodes in Greensboro at Latham Park.

7:42 p.m. North Buffalo Creek in Greensboro hit record levels this afternoon for flooding.

North Buffalo Creek in Greensboro had a record crest this afternoon. It's starting to go down. #ncwx #michael #triadwx pic.twitter.com/g3OSqATb2W — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 11, 2018

7:00 p.m. The City of Greensboro reports a portion of Horse Pen Creek Road is closed, between Jessup Grove Road and Drawbridge Parkway. The section of road was washed out during Michael.

6:26 p.m. Family Fare is currently the only working gas station in Reidsville, long lines are expected.

Family Fare is the only working gas station in Reidsville right now causing long lines @WFMY #stormtrack2 pic.twitter.com/bxwNPF25RU — Jessica Winters (@JessWintersTV) October 11, 2018

6:05 p.m. Sun spotted out in Greensboro as Michael begins to move it's way out.

5:57 p.m. Blue skies spotted behind storm clouds on Battleground Avenue.

5:21 p.m. Wendover Avenue westbound in Greensboro currently blocked by fallen tree. Traffic is being re-routed.

Wendover Ave. in Greensboro blocked in by a tree. Photo from James Moffat on Twitter.

5:06 p.m. Governor Roy Cooper live addressing the threat of Michael.

4:55 p.m. Current power outages...

Guilford County: 64,000

Forsyth County: 44,000

Rockingham County: 22,000

Davidson County: 11,000

Randolph County: 17,000

Stokes County: 6,000

Davie County: 4,000

4:47 p.m. Buffalo Creek in Greensboro currently experiencing major flooding.

4:34 p.m. Still not confirmed but there were reports of a possible tornado touching down in Rockingham County.

#BREAKING: Rockingham County Emergency Management reports damage they suspect was caused by a tornado earlier this afternoon around 3:20pm. Can't confirm at this time, but I'm sure the NWS will investigate. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/ZTBFxcvrpb — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 11, 2018

4: 17 p.m. According to Guilford County EMS Wendover Ave. East is blocked at Walker due to live powerlines caused by the heavy winds and rain from Michael.

Traffic alert:

Wendover Ave eastbound is blocked at Walker due to live powerlines.#Michael — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) October 11, 2018

4:16 p.m. Occupants have been evacuated from the Ladera Crest Apartments in Winston-Salem due to rising flood waters.

Ladera Crest Apartments flooded in Winston-Salem (Courtesty: Winston Salem Fire Department)

4: 10 p.m. Two big oak trees have come down across Haggard Avenue near Martin Alumni center in Alamance County on the campus of Elon University.

Two oak trees have come down across Haggard Avenue near Martin Alumni Center blocking the road. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/RuRjYGvwAZ — Elon University (@elonuniversity) October 11, 2018

4: 03 p.m. Tree falls on house deck on Pisgah Church Rd. in Greensboro.

This tree fell on what seems to be a deck of a house on Pisgah Church Rd. in Greensboro. About a block away GPD officers are trying to remove a tree from the road. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/xblQDNrqdZ — Maddie Gardner (@Maddie_Gardner) October 11, 2018

3:50 p.m. Video from Creekside Terrace apartments in Winston-Salem where Little Creek runs through. Those who live in the complex say that it's common for the creek levels to rise during heavy rains.

.@JansonSilvers and I are at Creekside Terrace apartments, where a portion of Little Creek runs through. The resident you see in the video says it’s common for the creek levels to rise during heavy rain @WFMY pic.twitter.com/9DC2pX1snT — Laura Brache (@laura_brache) October 11, 2018

3:43 p.m. BREAKING: Tornado warning issued for Rockingham County and Caswell County

3:34 p.m. Governor Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency for Guilford County as Michael blows through the Triad.

3:30 p.m. Meteorologist Tim Buckley urging that you stay home and off the roads until about 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. tonight when conditions are expected to be better.

3:30 PM -- The weather is AWFUL in the Piedmont. Widespread wind gusts over 50+ mph are likely.



No tornado warnings, but significant severe wind moving through with the last of Tropical Storm Michael.



STAY HOME and STAY SAFE until about 6pm-7pm. — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 11, 2018

3: 25 p.m. Iredell County Fire Marshall David Souther confirmed to our WFMY staff that a death occurred when a tree fell on a car on Highway 64 East of Statesville.

3:11 p.m. A look at part of Cone Blvd. currently closed off due to flooding in Greensboro.

Part of Cone Blvd. closed off to flooding. Water is rushing into the roadway @WFMY pic.twitter.com/faG0lkw4JL — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) October 11, 2018

3:00 p.m. Riverside Park in Mount Airy is currently flooded due to the heavy rain from Michael.

Riverside Park in Mount Airy is flooded. photo: Gerald Hicks pic.twitter.com/dEk3SDZ4dM — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 11, 2018

2:57 p.m. Baseball field underwater on Yanceyville St. by Revolution Mill in Greensboro.

2:55 p.m. Car hit by a downed tree while taking a ramp off Marshall Street in Winston-Salem.

We’re hearing reports of uprooted trees all across @ForsythCountyNC. This car was hit by one while taking a ramp off Marshall Street in #winstonsalem. Police tell me one person was in the car, but they walked away with no injuries. More on @WFMY #TropicalStormMichael pic.twitter.com/RBsC6bxdSC — Hannah Brewer (@hbrewernews) October 11, 2018

2:47 p.m. Rain and wind picking up in Greensboro off of Lawndale Road.

Rain and wind picking up in Greensboro off of Lawndale Road....@WFMY @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/8MlfPzZP9p — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) October 11, 2018

2:25 p.m. Buffalo Creek is now rising at Revolution Mill. A lot of the shops are closed due to the flooding threat.

Buffalo Creek is rising at Revolution Mill. Some of the shops around here are closed today due to potential flooding @WFMY #StormTrack2 pic.twitter.com/KD8hFPWiWz — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) October 11, 2018

2:23 p.m. Almost up to 5,000 power outages reported in Forsyth County.

2:11 p.m. Jessica Winters gives a quick update on the conditions in Davidson County.

2:05 p.m. Here is what it looks like currently in Alamance County.

Driving through Alamance County with @JansonSilvers. Just some steady rain so far, no flooding. We’re keeping an eye out on the Haw River as it is projected to crest at some point because of the constant rain @WFMY #StormTrack2 pic.twitter.com/W3ihn47UYo — Laura Brache (@laura_brache) October 11, 2018

2:02 p.m. Duke Energy is currently working on a downed power line in Tyro. It is said to have caused some power outages in the area.

Duke energy working on a downed power line in Tyro from severe weather. They said it caused “a couple” power outages. @WFMY #stormtrack2 pic.twitter.com/kHIqYxolMJ — Jessica Winters (@JessWintersTV) October 11, 2018

1:45 p.m. The heaviest rain so far today has been reported North of 1-40. We have about 5 hours of rain left.

1:45 Radar -- Heaviest rain so far today has been north of I-40. #Michael continues to pull to the northeast. We have about 5 hours left of rain. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/xTmVBRc5OW — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 11, 2018

1:41 p.m. Rain and winds picking up in Lexington causing small trees to fall.

1: 37 p.m. Reports of flooding at Summit Ave. at Lindsay St. bridge in Greensboro.

Summit Ave at Lindsay St bridge is flooding. Hard to see until close up, and cars are having trouble turning around because of the median. Needs to be blocked off. ⁦@GSO_Police⁩ - do you know about this? ⁦@WFMY⁩ pic.twitter.com/O2K52kprYe — Meghann Mollerus (@MeghannMollerus) October 11, 2018

1:29 p.m. Thousands have already lost power in the Triad. The counties with the most outages so far are Forsyth and Davidson.

Thousands have lost power in the Triad. The counties with the most outages:

Forsyth: nearly 3,900

Davidson: more than 2,400@WFMY @DukeEnergy — Julie Luck WFMY ✌🏼️ (@julie_luck) October 11, 2018

1:22 p.m. - Most of the Triad area all the way to the Triangle is covered in Flash Flood Warnings.

Tropical downpours continue from the Triad to the Triangle. Most of our area is covered in Flash Flood Warnings. pic.twitter.com/uea4CAXQyi — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) October 11, 2018

1:14 p.m. - A look at Latham Park in Greensboro. Latham Park is known for flooding when heavy rains occur.

Checking on some flood-prone areas in Greensboro. Here’s a look at Latham Park. Let us know what’s in your area by using #StormTrack2 and stay safe! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/RyfT7BkTqL — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) October 11, 2018

Thursday: Michael looks to hang around until the early evening hours. A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for much of the state.

Here's a look at Clyde King Road in Seagrove. A part of the road was washed away when Florence hit last month.

Randolph County is preparing for Tropical Storm Michael. The County still has a lot of cleaning up to do after Florence hit the area last month. Florence washed away a huge section of Clyde King Road in Seagrove . You can expect more road closure and possible flooding @WFMY pic.twitter.com/HnXFr1iCxY — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) October 11, 2018

We’ve got about 6 hours left with #Michael. Rain will continue through early evening, and winds will peak with gusts up to 50 mph possible. This will be when the cold front moves through and sweeps #Michael out. — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 11, 2018

Winds are picking up throughout the state. Michael is still moving northeast at 23 MPH.

Wind gusts from Tropical Storm Michael

Here are observed rain totals as of 12:45 p.m. Wilkesboro and Mount Airy have had the biggest totals in our area to this point. Winston-Salem recording 1.5 inches. Asheboro at 1.55 inches.

Observed rain from Michael as of 12:45 p.m.

NC Emergency Management reports total power outages are right under 17,000.

Total power outages as of 12:00 pm on Oct. 11, is 16,990. The majority of these outages are in Buncombe, Craven, Henderson, Montgomery, Rutherford and Stanly counties. #HurricaneMichael — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 11, 2018

Around 12:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed over 2,400 outages in Davidson County. Iredell County (2,607), Alexander County (2,016), Moore County (1,670) and Cumberland County (1,099) also had significant outages.

Here's the wind gusts we're seeing in the area. Highest winds look to be in Statesville.

Current wind gusts as of 12:45 pm. pic.twitter.com/uhV5UfN9Kd — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) October 11, 2018

Heavy rain is beginning to move into the southern Piedmont heading north. It'll arrive in the metro Triad area around noon.

Heavier rain is tracking north through Montgomery, Moore, and Southern Randolph counties. this will pivot north and northwest into the metro Triad around Noon. pic.twitter.com/d885wN0Pmk — WFMY News 2 Weather (@wfmyweather) October 11, 2018

Here's a look at some of the flooding that's impacting North Carolina.

McDowell County Emergency Management tweeted out this photo earlier:

Flash flooding continues across McDowell. Please help us by not driving through flooded roadways. Turn Around - Don't Drown #ncwx @NCEmergency @NWSGSP @FHWxN pic.twitter.com/DtQLVLidmd — McDowell County EM (@mcdowell_em) October 11, 2018

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper reminds everyone Michael is a dangerous Tropical Storm. At least 16 roads have closed due to Michael. If you have to travel, leave space between cars and don't drive on flooded roads or past barricades, Gov. Cooper reported.

Much of the state is on a flash flood watch and a tornado watch. A few rivers are expected to flood. If you are asked to evacuate, don't question it, go.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina and Virginia until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/9lqqzTBAja — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) October 11, 2018

AM #ncwx update: #HurricaneMichael is now a Tropical Storm & is expected weaken throughout the day. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of NC through early Friday. NC residents should be on guard for flash flooding, river/coastal flooding, high winds & tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/C1Piq8ljsN — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) October 11, 2018

NCDOT Update: more than 2,100 personnel monitoring the storm. Will address any fallen trees on roads and will place closure signs where needed. Construction sites ongoing from Florence have been secured.

At least 16 roads have closed due to Michael. If you have to travel, leave space between cars and don't drive on flooded roads or past barricades.

On Wednesday, Hurricane Michael invaded the Florida Panhandle bringing 155 MPH winds as a category 4 storm, the worst to ever hit the Panhandle. Its northeast track leaves North Carolina a target just weeks after Hurricane Florence ripped through the area.

RELATED: Hurricane Michael slams into Florida as Category 4 storm; rooftops torn off, one dead

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE PIEDMONT TRIAD

RELATED | LIVE | Michael Over Georgia Now, NC Tomorrow, Plan on Flooding & Outages

For us in the Triad, Michael projects to be a problematic tropical storm, with the biggest worries being flooding possibilities from the consistent rain we'll see for much of Thursday. WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley predicts the Triad will see heavy rain from midday until the evening hours.

MICHAEL IN NC -- It will be a tropical storm rolling through North Carolina. Our biggest concern is for flooding rains, anywhere from 2" to 6" possible. Wind gusts 30-50 mph possible. Tornado threat isn't zero here, but greater along eastern SC and NC. #ncwx #scwx @WFMY pic.twitter.com/1kZTLDxmuN — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 10, 2018

NC STATE OF EMERGENCY

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a 'State of Emergency' on Wednesday while announcing he has activated the National Guard. Several counties in the state are already under a storm watch.

“I know people who weathered Florence last month and other storms before don’t want to even think about another one,” said Gov. Cooper. “But we have to. So I’m asking you to be watchful and alert, and to get ready.”

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

As of Wednesday night, dozens of school systems announced closings for Thursday or plans to dismiss early.

In the Triad, Guilford County Schools, Alamance-Burlington Schools, Randolph County Schools and Montgomery County Schools are all closed Thursday. Check out the full-list of closings below.

RELATED | LIST | NC School Districts Closed Because of Hurricane Michael

POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy predicts between 300,000 and 500,000 power outages in the Carolinas. 45 counties are under a tropical storm warning for high winds and heavy rain.

RELATED: Duke Energy Predicts Up To 500,000 Outages In The Carolinas Due To Michael

POWER LINE SAFETY

Safety Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

WEDNESDAY NC FLOODING

Flooding has already taken place on some roads in Alleghany County. Check out these pics from social media from the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and William Bottomley on Twitter (@williebtv).

FLOOD SAFETY

With a hurricane or tropical storm, there’s always a potential for flooding. Here’s what you should know about flood safety.

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.

Check out: NC Flood Maps

If flash flooding is a risk in your location, then monitor potential signs, such as heavy rain.

Remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

If told to evacuate, do so immediately. Never drive around barricades. Local responders use them to safely direct traffic out of flooded areas.

If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, then stay inside. If water is rising inside the vehicle, then seek refuge on the roof.

If trapped in a building, then go to its highest level. Do not climb into a closed attic. You may become trapped by rising floodwater. Go on the roof only if necessary. Once there, signal for help.

Stay away from high water, storm drains, ditches, ravines, or culverts

12 inches of water can carry away a small car

More than half of ALL flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into flood waters

Many flash flood deaths occur at night

6 inches of fast moving water can knock you off your feet

It takes only 2 feet of water to float away most vehicles

Never walk through flood waters

If you’re trapped by moving water move to the highest point and call 911

If line markings on the road are not visible, DO NOT drive through the water

Avoid driving through pools of standing water.

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect and can protect the life you've built. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

