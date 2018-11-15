HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) -- A runner sustained significant injuries after being hit by a vehicle in High Point.

According to the High Point Police Department, the incident occurred on Wednesday. 44-year-old April Townsend was hit while running around 6:15 a.m. on the intersection of Barrow and Williard Dairy Roads and the driver kept going after hitting her.

High Point Police say Townsend had "significant injuries." Lt. Cheeks said he believes Townsend is undergoing surgery on her wrist at Moses Cone in High Point. He said she went to the hospital on her own.

Police believe the car is a Honda CRV style SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jeffrey Crouse at 336-887-7833.

