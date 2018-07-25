RAMSEUR, N.C (WFMY)-- A dry spell followed by lot's of rain is causing some problems for farmers, but could be a good thing for consumers.

Randolph County Farmer, Beverly Mooney says she's had a very successful peach crop season, but now the heavy rain is causing her peaches to split.

She says she'll be selling the crop for a cheaper price now, so the fruit doesn't rot and go to waste.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Brewer is digging deeper into the story to find out more about how this could impact your wallet.

