A tornado touched in Carteret County early Tuesday morning, causing damage in eastern Atlantic Beach and along the Morehead City waterfront, CBS Affiliate WNCT is reporting.

Structures were destroyed and power lines were damaged after the twister touched down around 4:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service sent a storm survey team to take a look at the damage and confirmed it was an EF-1 tornado. There was damage reported at the east end of Atlantic Beach.

The National Weather Service said maximum winds from the tornado were 86 to 90 miles per hour.

One local restaurant owner said he is trying to save as much food from his restaurant as possible while the power is out.

Utility crews are working to get the power back on but are not expecting full power until midnight, the station reports.

