GREENSBORO, N.C. --- If you're already tired of the cooler weather, I have some good news for you! Temperatures over the weekend were well below average for this time of the year, but by Monday afternoon highs will soar back to late summer levels. Highs in most neighborhoods will reach the mid to upper 70s, with a few spots reaching the low 80s.

This increase in temperatures will be short lived, and will occur ahead of a series of cold fronts that'll cool us down again later this week. As far as rain is concerned, we'll stay mainly dry during the day. As we head into the evening a cold front will approach and that'll begin to increase our rain chances. The chance of rain Monday evening will be in the 30% range. Rain chances will remain around 30-40% Tuesday into Wednesday evening. After that, another round of very cool air will move in leading to highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s Thursday.

There's not another major warm up expected as we head through the next 7 to 10 days.

